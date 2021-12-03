Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) Short Interest Up 53.8% in November

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,900 shares, a growth of 53.8% from the October 31st total of 104,600 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Yumanity Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 481,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after purchasing an additional 39,733 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 2,000.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 304,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 289,977 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 196,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 72,307 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Yumanity Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Yumanity Therapeutics stock opened at $3.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26. Yumanity Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.63 and a 12-month high of $26.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.17.

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceuticals company. It is accelerating the revolution in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases through its transformative scientific foundation and drug discovery platform. Its platform is based on technology, which enables the rapid screening for novel disease targets and disease modifying drugs that can overcome toxicity in disease-causing gene networks, which usually results from an aberrant accumulation of misfolded proteins in the brain.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Yumanity Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yumanity Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.