FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 29th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.58 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.52. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ FY2022 earnings at $4.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.76. The company had revenue of C$1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.18 billion.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AEM. Cormark cut their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. National Bankshares cut their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$82.00 to C$80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$122.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$63.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$86.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$92.90.

Shares of AEM opened at C$61.26 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$67.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$74.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.70, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.00 billion and a PE ratio of 18.28. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$60.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$97.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 41.78%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

