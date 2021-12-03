FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Signature Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will earn $14.55 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $14.57. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q2 2023 earnings at $5.20 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.20.

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $319.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $306.60 and a 200 day moving average of $268.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.94. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $342.03.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $512.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.34 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 37.52%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 51.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,562,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 183,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 13,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 737,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,175,000 after purchasing an additional 16,812 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.06%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

