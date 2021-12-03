FY2021 EPS Estimates for Frontline Ltd. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:FRO)

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Frontline in a report released on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will earn ($0.21) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.25). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Frontline’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). Frontline had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FRO. Zacks Investment Research raised Frontline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a research report on Sunday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.18.

Shares of NYSE FRO opened at $6.84 on Thursday. Frontline has a 1-year low of $5.72 and a 1-year high of $9.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Frontline by 8.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 375,485 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 28,188 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the third quarter valued at $96,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Frontline by 113.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,582 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 16,248 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Frontline by 10.8% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 85,291 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 8,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Frontline by 27.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,678 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 6,259 shares in the last quarter. 21.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

