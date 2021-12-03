Apria, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.74 Per Share (NYSE:APR)

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) – Piper Sandler issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Apria in a research note issued on Monday, November 29th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Garro forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.74 for the year. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Apria’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Apria had a net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 1,439.24%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on APR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.14.

APR opened at $29.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.44 and a 200-day moving average of $32.01. Apria has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $40.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Apria in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apria in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Apria in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apria by 219.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Apria by 141.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Mark E. Litkovitz sold 2,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total transaction of $92,568.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Celina M. Scally sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $41,343.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,283 in the last quarter.

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

