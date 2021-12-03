-$0.14 EPS Expected for Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) will post ($0.14) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Veracyte’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Veracyte also posted earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veracyte will report full year earnings of ($1.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($1.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.39). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Veracyte.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $60.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 39.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Veracyte from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Veracyte in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

Shares of NASDAQ VCYT opened at $39.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.71 and a beta of 0.78. Veracyte has a 12-month low of $32.87 and a 12-month high of $86.03.

In other news, insider Bonnie H. Anderson sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $95,057.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32,978.71, for a total transaction of $145,106,324.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,431 shares of company stock worth $145,965,291. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCYT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,330,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 593.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 14,679 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Veracyte in the third quarter valued at about $314,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Veracyte by 75.7% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 16,496 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 77.4% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 9,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares during the period.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

