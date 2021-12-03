Kontrol Technologies (OTCMKTS:KNRLF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Alliance Global Partners

Kontrol Technologies (OTCMKTS:KNRLF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Alliance Global Partners in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a C$5.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$2.45.
Kontrol Technologies stock opened at $1.83 on Wednesday. Kontrol Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $4.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.93.
Kontrol Technologies Company Profile
