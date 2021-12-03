Unilever (NYSE:UL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Unilever (NYSE:UL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unilever plc is engaged in manufacturing of branded and packaged consumer goods, including food, detergents and personal care products. The Company also has interests in specialty chemicals. Unilever sells its products internationally. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on UL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.51.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $51.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.25. Unilever has a twelve month low of $50.60 and a twelve month high of $61.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 51,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,798,000 after acquiring an additional 9,271 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Unilever by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 67,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Unilever by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 233,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,676,000 after acquiring an additional 7,214 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Unilever by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

