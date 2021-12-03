Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.75 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.03% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Synlogic, Inc. engaged in the development of a novel class of living Synthetic Biotic(TM) medicines based on its proprietary drug discovery and development platform. The company’s pipeline includes Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of rare genetic diseases such as Urea Cycle Disorder and Phenylketonuria. In addition, the company is leveraging the broad potential of its platform to create Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of other diseases, such as liver disease, inflammatory and immune disorders and cancer. It is collaborating with AbbVie to develop Synthetic Biotic-based treatments for inflammatory bowel disease. Synlogic Inc., formerly known as Mirna Therapeutics Inc., is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

SYBX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Synlogic from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Synlogic from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Oppenheimer upgraded Synlogic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Synlogic from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.82.

Shares of SYBX opened at $2.37 on Wednesday. Synlogic has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $5.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.16. The stock has a market cap of $165.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.50.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synlogic will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of Synthetic Biotic medicines. It focuses in Phenylketonuria, Enteric Hyperoxaluria, Immuno Oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by Jim Collins and Tim Lu on August 28, 2017, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

