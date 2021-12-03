Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) PT Raised to $246.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $233.00 to $246.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.36% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CASY. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $225.36 to $247.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $256.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.00.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $196.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $192.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.59. Casey’s General Stores has a 52-week low of $172.58 and a 52-week high of $229.18.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 3.18%. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.91, for a total value of $316,390.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 45.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 86.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at $46,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.