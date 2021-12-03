Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSS) Trading Up 2.9%

Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSS)’s share price shot up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.30 and last traded at $38.30. 13,185 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 7,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.23.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.82.

