SIBCoin Price Down 2.2% Over Last Week (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 2nd. SIBCoin has a total market cap of $387,197.58 and $1,156.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SIBCoin has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. One SIBCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0198 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SIBCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,570.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,535.98 or 0.08018215 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $201.72 or 0.00356572 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $556.92 or 0.00984455 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.09 or 0.00083245 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00011529 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $239.19 or 0.00422821 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00006271 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $222.70 or 0.00393673 BTC.

About SIBCoin

SIBCoin (SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,561,876 coins. The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.com . The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

SIBCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SIBUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for SIBCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SIBCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.