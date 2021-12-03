ZB Token (ZB) Trading 8.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. ZB Token has a total market capitalization of $151.34 million and approximately $3.54 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZB Token has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. One ZB Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000577 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003824 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00043885 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $137.96 or 0.00243878 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00007643 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.06 or 0.00086717 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

ZB Token Profile

ZB is a coin. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 coins. ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZB Token’s official website is www.zb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

Buying and Selling ZB Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZB Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZB Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

