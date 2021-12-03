Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Trading Up 4.7%

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA)’s share price was up 4.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.67. Approximately 609,184 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 1,315,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 39.90 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$83.69 million and a P/E ratio of -20.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.60.

About Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA)

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. stakes various digital currencies and invests in blockchain technologies in Canada. It invests in Bitcoin mining, tokens, proof-of-stake cryptocurrencies, decentralized finance, and associated blockchain technologies. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

