Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEF) Trading Up 0.6%

Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEF) shares were up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.68 and last traded at $20.68. Approximately 2,075 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.55.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.95.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 18,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 3.04% of Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.