Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NYSEARCA:PGJ) Shares Down 2.1%

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NYSEARCA:PGJ)’s share price dropped 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $38.98 and last traded at $40.11. Approximately 104,929 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 59,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.96.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.36.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.