Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PRFZ) Shares Up 2.7%

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PRFZ) shares shot up 2.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $186.60 and last traded at $185.97. 53,697 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 106% from the average session volume of 26,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $181.15.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $191.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.52.

