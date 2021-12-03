EDC Blockchain Hits Market Cap of $585,362.68 (EDC)

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded 258.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. During the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded up 104.5% against the US dollar. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EDC Blockchain has a total market cap of $585,362.68 and $808.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55,918.10 or 0.98745182 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00049970 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004187 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005869 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00039267 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004283 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.46 or 0.00661257 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003446 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About EDC Blockchain

EDC Blockchain (CRYPTO:EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com . EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling EDC Blockchain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDC Blockchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EDC Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

