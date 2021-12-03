Robust Token (RBT) Price Hits $28.91 on Top Exchanges

Robust Token (CURRENCY:RBT) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. Over the last seven days, Robust Token has traded 26.6% lower against the US dollar. Robust Token has a market cap of $1.00 million and $72,219.00 worth of Robust Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Robust Token coin can now be bought for about $28.91 or 0.00051047 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Robust Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.67 or 0.00062991 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00071551 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $53.14 or 0.00093843 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,505.83 or 0.07956804 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,578.96 or 0.99912183 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002724 BTC.

About Robust Token

Robust Token’s total supply is 92,700 coins and its circulating supply is 34,750 coins. Robust Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Robust Token is https://reddit.com/r/robustprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “A crypto currency aiming to be simple. Otherwise not much information available. “

Robust Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Robust Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Robust Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Robust Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RBTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Robust Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Robust Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.