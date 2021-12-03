ACMAT (OTCMKTS:ACMTA) Stock Price Up 19.7%

ACMAT Co. (OTCMKTS:ACMTA)’s share price rose 19.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.00 and last traded at $34.00. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.40.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.87.

ACMAT Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ACMTA)

ACMAT Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of surety bonds for prime, sub-prime, specialty trade, environment, asbestos, and lead abatement contractors, and miscellaneous obligations nationwide. It also provides miscellaneous surety such as worker’s compensation, supply, subdivision, license, and permit bonds.

