JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC) Shares Up 2.3%

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC) shot up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $64.81 and last traded at $64.66. 770 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 20,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.18.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.53 and its 200-day moving average is $66.46.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 55I LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $206,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $324,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $434,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,103,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $4,379,000.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.