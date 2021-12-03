Edgeware (EDG) Price Reaches $0.0122 on Top Exchanges

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. One Edgeware coin can currently be bought for about $0.0122 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Edgeware has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar. Edgeware has a total market cap of $72.03 million and $3.48 million worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Edgeware alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003800 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00043711 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $136.62 or 0.00241255 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00007567 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $49.12 or 0.00086749 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Edgeware Coin Profile

Edgeware (CRYPTO:EDG) is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,563,512,932 coins and its circulating supply is 5,903,023,244 coins. Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edgeware’s official message board is commonwealth.im/edgeware . The official website for Edgeware is edgewa.re

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeware

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeware should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgeware using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “EDGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Edgeware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edgeware and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.