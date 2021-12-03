Chemours (NYSE:CC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Chemours (NYSE:CC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.930-$4.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chemours from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Shares of NYSE CC traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,633,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,733. Chemours has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.58.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 72.01% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chemours will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Chemours’s payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Chemours stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 84.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,290,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 592,395 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.78% of Chemours worth $44,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 73.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chemours

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

