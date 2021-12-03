MedMen Enterprises (OTCMKTS:MMNFF) Shares Down 4.8%

MedMen Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMNFF)’s share price traded down 4.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.21. 7,152,980 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 5,228,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of MedMen Enterprises from C$0.40 to C$0.35 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of MedMen Enterprises from $0.30 to $0.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.26.

MedMen Enterprises, Inc engages in the cultivation, production, and retailing of cannabis supply chain. It operates growing and manufacturing facilities which use agronomic technology and sustainable techniques. The company was founded by Adam Bierman and Andrew Modlin on May 21, 1987 and is headquartered in Culver City, CA.

