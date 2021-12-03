Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR) Trading 2.5% Higher

Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR)’s stock price rose 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 22.50 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 22.50 ($0.29). Approximately 389,512 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 890,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.95 ($0.29).

PHAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 60 ($0.78) target price on shares of Pharos Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 60 ($0.78) target price on shares of Pharos Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 20.58 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £99.58 million and a PE ratio of 2.18.

Pharos Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. The company holds a 30.5% working interest in the Te Giac Trang Field of Block 16-1 located in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, as well as a 25% working interest in the Ca Ngu Vang field of Block 9-2 situated in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, offshore southern Vietnam; a 70% interest in the Blocks 125 & 126 located in the Phu Khanh Basin, offshore central Vietnam; and a 100% working interest in the onshore El Fayum concession in the Western Desert, Egypt.

