HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $63.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.49% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “HeadHunter Group PLC provides an online recruitment platform. The company offers services which consist of career guidance, career consultation, jobs by profession and the opportunity to create a resume and receive automatically suitable job opportunities. HeadHunter Group PLC is based in Moscow, Russia. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HHR. Bank of America raised HeadHunter Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on HeadHunter Group from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised HeadHunter Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HeadHunter Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.20.

NASDAQ:HHR traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,719. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.73. HeadHunter Group has a 12 month low of $24.67 and a 12 month high of $68.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.68.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HHR. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in HeadHunter Group by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,964,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,671,000 after buying an additional 300,755 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in HeadHunter Group by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,611,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,443,000 after buying an additional 994,047 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in HeadHunter Group by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,744,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,926,000 after buying an additional 710,771 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in HeadHunter Group by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,290,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,666,000 after buying an additional 199,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its stake in HeadHunter Group by 258.3% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 969,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,163,000 after buying an additional 699,126 shares in the last quarter. 48.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

