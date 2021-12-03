Canada One Mining (CVE:CONE) Trading Up 9.1%

Canada One Mining Corp. (CVE:CONE) shares were up 9.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 31,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 27,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00.

About Canada One Mining (CVE:CONE)

Canada One Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in British Columbia, Canada. The company primarily explores for base and precious metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Zeus claims located in Lillooet, British Columbia.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Canada One Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada One Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.