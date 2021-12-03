Creo Medical (LON:CREO) Trading Down 0.4%

Creo Medical Limited (LON:CREO) shares fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 135 ($1.76) and last traded at GBX 136.90 ($1.79). 4,682 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 73,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 137.50 ($1.80).

The company has a market capitalization of £247.65 million and a P/E ratio of -10.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 161.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 184.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.67, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Get Creo Medical alerts:

In related news, insider Charles Spicer purchased 9,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 183 ($2.39) per share, for a total transaction of £17,672.31 ($23,088.99).

Creo Medical Limited engages in the research and development of electrosurgical medical devices relating to the field of surgical endoscopy in the United Kingdom. It is developing Croma, an energy platform that powers a suite of multi-modal devices to optimize treatments for patients and physicians. The company also offers Speedboat Inject, an energy multimodality instrument for flexible endoscopy; Speedboat Slim, a flexible bipolar RF and microwave device for cutting and coagulation; MicroBlate Fine, a microwave needle ablation device; MicroBlate Flex, a flexible microwave ablation device; SlypSeal Flex, a flexible haemostasis device for the treatment of upper and lower GI bleeds; and SpydrBlade Flex, a flexible bipolar RF and microwave scissor device that grasps, cuts and, coagulates highlyperfused tissues.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Creo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.