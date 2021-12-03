Curtis Banks Group (LON:CBP) Shares Up 2.2%

Curtis Banks Group plc (LON:CBP) shares traded up 2.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 284 ($3.71) and last traded at GBX 274 ($3.58). Approximately 23,626 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 150,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 268 ($3.50).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Curtis Banks Group in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £183.25 million and a P/E ratio of 27.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 252.47 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 263.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.56, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Curtis Banks Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.92%.

About Curtis Banks Group (LON:CBP)

Curtis Banks Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides pension administration services principally for self-invested personal pension schemes and small self-administered pension schemes in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Pensions Administration and FinTech. It also offers IT software development, licenses, and consultancy services to businesses within the financial services sector; and legal and property valuation services.

