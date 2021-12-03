Hiveterminal Token (HVN) Trading Down 8.3% Over Last 7 Days

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. One Hiveterminal Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0219 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hiveterminal Token has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. Hiveterminal Token has a market capitalization of $10.95 million and approximately $18,314.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003763 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00043651 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $137.17 or 0.00242412 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00007674 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.14 or 0.00086841 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Hiveterminal Token Profile

Hiveterminal Token is a coin. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official website for Hiveterminal Token is www.hiveterminal.com . The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hiveterminal aims to open up an entirely new market that provides liquidity to SMEs that are not able to get invoice factoring from traditional institutions. Through the use of the Ethereum blockchain, Hive serves as a decentralized data room for all invoices submitted assigns a unique fingerprint to every invoice issued by tokenizing invoices and publishing them on blockchain. This makes it possible for businesses to automate their invoicing process and take advantage of factoring services. The HVN is an ERC20 token built on Ethereum that grants its holder the right to claim right over invoices on the Hive platform and obtain credit scores for certain entities which have a sufficient financial track record on the Hive blockchain. “

Hiveterminal Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiveterminal Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hiveterminal Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

