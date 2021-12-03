Spaceswap SHAKE Hits Market Capitalization of $2.02 Million (SHAKE)

Spaceswap SHAKE (CURRENCY:SHAKE) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. Spaceswap SHAKE has a market capitalization of $2.02 million and approximately $260,960.00 worth of Spaceswap SHAKE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spaceswap SHAKE coin can now be purchased for about $2,658.73 or 0.04698757 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Spaceswap SHAKE has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.64 or 0.00062987 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.47 or 0.00071524 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.15 or 0.00093930 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,507.11 or 0.07965392 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,604.67 or 1.00037155 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Spaceswap SHAKE Coin Profile

Spaceswap SHAKE’s total supply is 759 coins. Spaceswap SHAKE’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi

Buying and Selling Spaceswap SHAKE

