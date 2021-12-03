Safe Haven Trading Up 5.4% Over Last Week (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 2nd. Over the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded up 5.4% against the dollar. One Safe Haven coin can currently be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe Haven has a market cap of $15.87 million and $847,818.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $522.53 or 0.00915705 BTC.

About Safe Haven

SHA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Safe Haven Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

