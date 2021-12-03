Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.900-$1.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $315 million-$335 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $308.04 million.Fox Factory also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.350-$4.550 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF traded up $6.79 on Thursday, hitting $179.99. The company had a trading volume of 159,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,852. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Fox Factory has a 52-week low of $89.52 and a 52-week high of $190.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $164.85 and a 200 day moving average of $157.05. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 48.25, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.78.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $347.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fox Factory will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other Fox Factory news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 165.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,937,000 after acquiring an additional 10,936 shares during the last quarter.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

