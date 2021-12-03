DEAPcoin (DEP) 24 Hour Volume Tops $28.79 Million

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 2nd. DEAPcoin has a market cap of $198.28 million and $28.79 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEAPcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0597 or 0.00000105 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DEAPcoin has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DEAPcoin Profile

DEAPcoin (DEP) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,323,161,099 coins. The official website for DEAPcoin is dea.sg . DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

Buying and Selling DEAPcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEAPcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEAPcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

