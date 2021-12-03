Hoge Finance (HOGE) Trading Up 26.3% This Week

Hoge Finance (CURRENCY:HOGE) traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 2nd. Hoge Finance has a market cap of $171.18 million and $2.01 million worth of Hoge Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hoge Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hoge Finance has traded 26.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003763 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00043651 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $137.17 or 0.00242412 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00007674 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.14 or 0.00086841 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Hoge Finance

Hoge Finance (HOGE) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2021. Hoge Finance’s total supply is 402,598,476,929 coins. Hoge Finance’s official Twitter account is @hogefinance

According to CryptoCompare, “HOGE is a deflationary currency. There will never be more HOGE in circulation than there is now. Every time a transaction takes place with HOGE, 1% of that transaction is removed or “burned” from the total supply. This increases the scarcity of every HOGE in circulation. Additionally, another 1% is distributed among every HOGE holder. What this means is that every time HOGE is used, the value of the remaining HOGE in circulation is increased by simultaneously decreasing the supply (deflation), while also distributing HOGE to everyone using the token. As a result, every single HOGE holder has an incentive to spread the use of HOGE as much as possible. As more transactions take place in the network, the individual net-worth of all who own a piece of the network increases as well. “

Hoge Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoge Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hoge Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hoge Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

