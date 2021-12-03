Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.300-$0.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Perdoceo Education also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.600-$1.630 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

NASDAQ PRDO traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 677,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,638. The stock has a market cap of $719.29 million, a PE ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.18. Perdoceo Education has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $14.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.35.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.99 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $312,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 127.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,243,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

