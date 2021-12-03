Insider Selling: QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Insider Sells 376,717 Shares of Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) insider Mohit Singh sold 376,717 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total transaction of $10,992,602.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mohit Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get QuantumScape alerts:

On Tuesday, September 14th, Mohit Singh sold 1,015 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $21,822.50.

Shares of NYSE QS traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.35. 8,585,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,275,025. QuantumScape Co. has a 52 week low of $19.12 and a 52 week high of $132.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 42.78 and a quick ratio of 42.79. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 10.93.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.57) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on QuantumScape from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 5.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,694,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,187,000 after acquiring an additional 585,820 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 47.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,827,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 22.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,870,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,434,000 after acquiring an additional 525,046 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 42.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,531,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,122,000 after acquiring an additional 757,144 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 1,837.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,639,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.51% of the company’s stock.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.