Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.200-$1.310 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $950 million-$975 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $922.08 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FNKO. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Funko from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Funko from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Funko from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.81.

FNKO stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.23. The company had a trading volume of 337,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Funko has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $27.20. The company has a market capitalization of $823.22 million, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.64.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. Funko had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Funko will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Funko news, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $1,198,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 1,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $29,857.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,184 shares of company stock valued at $2,880,694 in the last ninety days. 14.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNKO. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Funko by 262.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 43,656 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Funko by 160.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,087,000 after purchasing an additional 176,358 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Funko by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 61,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Funko by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Funko by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 18,922 shares in the last quarter. 67.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

