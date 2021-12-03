Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) Major Shareholder Purchases $325,340.73 in Stock

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) major shareholder Knighted Pastures Llc acquired 173,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.87 per share, with a total value of $325,340.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Knighted Pastures Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 30th, Knighted Pastures Llc bought 489,948 shares of Allied Esports Entertainment stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $881,906.40.

On Monday, November 1st, Knighted Pastures Llc purchased 64,464 shares of Allied Esports Entertainment stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.83 per share, with a total value of $117,969.12.

Allied Esports Entertainment stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,014. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $4.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.03.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Allied Esports Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 63.29% and a net margin of 1,245.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Allied Esports Entertainment by 22.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 30,022 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Allied Esports Entertainment by 10.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 571,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 54,091 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Allied Esports Entertainment by 141.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 94,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 55,100 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Allied Esports Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Allied Esports Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday.

About Allied Esports Entertainment

Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc is an esports entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. It operates through the following segments: Poker, gaming & entertainment and E-sports. The Poker, gaming & entertainment segment provides televised gaming and entertainment, land-based poker tournaments, online and mobile poker applications through World Poker Tour (WPT).

