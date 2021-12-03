Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kirkland’s had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 37.71%.

Shares of KIRK stock traded down $5.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.48. 3,310,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,420. Kirkland’s has a 12 month low of $14.17 and a 12 month high of $34.45. The firm has a market cap of $208.62 million, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.27.

In other news, CFO Nicole Allyson Strain sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 4,576.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 373.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $401,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 42,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 25,102 shares during the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KIRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Kirkland’s from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Kirkland’s in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

