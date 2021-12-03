Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kirkland’s had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 37.71%.
Shares of KIRK stock traded down $5.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.48. 3,310,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,420. Kirkland’s has a 12 month low of $14.17 and a 12 month high of $34.45. The firm has a market cap of $208.62 million, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.27.
In other news, CFO Nicole Allyson Strain sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.
KIRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Kirkland’s from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Kirkland’s in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.
Kirkland’s Company Profile
Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.
