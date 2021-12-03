SafeCoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $16,564.00 (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $17.82 million and approximately $16,564.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.64 or 0.00001139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SafeCoin has traded down 29.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,826.18 or 0.98964310 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00049853 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.05 or 0.00312082 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $269.32 or 0.00477430 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.51 or 0.00188806 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004155 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00011874 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00010190 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001595 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001135 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

