Analyzing SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) and International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) and International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.8% of SVB Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.6% of International Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of SVB Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of International Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares SVB Financial Group and International Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SVB Financial Group 31.79% 18.95% 1.23% International Bancshares 39.82% 10.98% 1.64%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for SVB Financial Group and International Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SVB Financial Group 0 6 12 0 2.67 International Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus price target of $745.23, suggesting a potential upside of 4.64%. Given SVB Financial Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe SVB Financial Group is more favorable than International Bancshares.

Risk and Volatility

SVB Financial Group has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Bancshares has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SVB Financial Group and International Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SVB Financial Group $4.08 billion 10.24 $1.21 billion $32.76 21.74 International Bancshares $577.59 million 4.68 $167.32 million $3.87 11.03

SVB Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than International Bancshares. International Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SVB Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SVB Financial Group beats International Bancshares on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments. The SVB Private Bank segment offers a range of personal financial solutions for consumers. The SVB Capital segment focuses on venture capital investments. The SVB Leerink segment engages in the equity and convertible capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, equity research, and sales and trading for growth and innovation-minded healthcare and life science companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans. It also offers other related services, such as credit cards, travelers’ checks, safety deposit, collection, notary public, escrow, drive-up and walk-up facilities and other customary banking services. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Laredo, TX.

