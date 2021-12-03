AllSafe Price Up 7.9% Over Last Week (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 18.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 2nd. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for $0.0237 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AllSafe has a market capitalization of $216,921.59 and approximately $13.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AllSafe has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AllSafe alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00039154 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About AllSafe

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ASAFEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for AllSafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AllSafe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.