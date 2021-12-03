Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.980-$1.980 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:HASI traded up $1.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.14. The stock had a trading volume of 343,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,698. The company has a current ratio of 22.80, a quick ratio of 22.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.42, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.83. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a one year low of $44.69 and a one year high of $72.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.02.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 42.76% and a return on equity of 9.68%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 128.44%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HASI shares. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a sector weight rating for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.22.

In other news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total transaction of $1,269,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total value of $3,906,379.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

