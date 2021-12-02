Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) to Buy

Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $0.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.12% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Fury Gold Mines Limited is an exploration and development company. It principally explores for gold. The company’s prime project includes Eau Claire project and Committee Bay gold project. Fury Gold Mines Limited is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.20 target price (down previously from $2.40) on shares of Fury Gold Mines in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:FURY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.62. The stock had a trading volume of 259,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,734. Fury Gold Mines has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $77.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average of $0.91.

Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Fury Gold Mines will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Fury Gold Mines by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 12,782 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fury Gold Mines by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fury Gold Mines by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 108,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 23,668 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fury Gold Mines in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fury Gold Mines in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fury Gold Mines Ltd. is junior exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It holds interest in Committee Bay, Eau Claire, Éléonore South JV, Gibson MacQuoid, and Homestake Ridge projects. The company was founded on June 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

