CHADS VC Trading 0.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CHADS)

CHADS VC (CURRENCY:CHADS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. CHADS VC has a market cap of $2.84 million and $709.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CHADS VC has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. One CHADS VC coin can currently be bought for $0.0612 or 0.00000109 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003722 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00043453 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $134.73 or 0.00239173 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00007560 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.98 or 0.00086958 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

CHADS VC Profile

CHADS VC (CRYPTO:CHADS) is a coin. It was first traded on September 12th, 2020. CHADS VC’s total supply is 58,514,740 coins and its circulating supply is 46,435,674 coins. CHADS VC’s official Twitter account is @chadsvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . CHADS VC’s official website is chads.vc

According to CryptoCompare, “The CHADS token is a social experiment with a deflationary coin utilizing a novel burn curve mechanism. The lower the price users sell or transfer CHADS, the more of their tokens are burnt. “

CHADS VC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHADS VC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CHADS VC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CHADS VC using one of the exchanges listed above.

