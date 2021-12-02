Onix (ONX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $37.00

Onix (CURRENCY:ONX) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. One Onix coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Onix has a total market cap of $60,247.66 and $37.00 worth of Onix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Onix has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Onix alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00011352 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.39 or 0.00194200 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00007154 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $353.00 or 0.00626668 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Onix Profile

ONX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Onix’s total supply is 112,119,457 coins and its circulating supply is 107,072,781 coins. Onix’s official website is www.onixcoin.com . The Reddit community for Onix is /r/ONIXCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Onix’s official Twitter account is @onix_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Onix is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm. “

Onix Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Onix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Onix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Onix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Onix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Onix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.