Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Marvell Technology updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.450-$0.510 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.45-0.51 EPS.

MRVL traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,636,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,081,069. The firm has a market cap of $58.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.98, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.70. Marvell Technology has a 52-week low of $37.92 and a 52-week high of $76.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -50.00%.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.79.

In related news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 224,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $16,327,379.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 370,829 shares of company stock valued at $26,737,256 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

