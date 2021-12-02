Crowns 1-Day Volume Tops $1.39 Million (CWS)

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. Crowns has a market cap of $12.56 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Crowns has traded up 16.6% against the dollar. One Crowns coin can currently be purchased for $5.82 or 0.00012228 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003711 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00043455 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.92 or 0.00239510 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00007573 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.97 or 0.00086922 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Crowns (CRYPTO:CWS) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2021. Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,158,313 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowns is a token designed to reward all key stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem. It will be introduced via BLOCKLORDS, as a way to reward all players who prove themselves worthy. This token will be the way for most players to experience the power of DeFi gaming in a fun, user-friendly way. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowns directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowns should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crowns using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

