Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.070-$1.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $96 million-$100 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $95.21 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CODX. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Co-Diagnostics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Maxim Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Litchfield Hills Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a report on Monday, November 15th.

CODX stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.43. The company had a trading volume of 699,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,276. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.11. The company has a market cap of $243.54 million, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of -3.29. Co-Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.69.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 50.81% and a net margin of 40.11%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Co-Diagnostics will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CODX. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 302.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 96,511 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Co-Diagnostics by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 111,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 41,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Co-Diagnostics by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 22,896 shares during the last quarter. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.

